Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.07.

TT opened at $130.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.92 and its 200 day moving average is $153.23. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

