Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases £153.92 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts bought 16 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 962 ($11.65) per share, for a total transaction of £153.92 ($186.39).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 972.60 ($11.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 918.20 ($11.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,303.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.27.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.43) to GBX 1,500 ($18.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($21.80) to GBX 1,380 ($16.71) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($24.22) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,663.33 ($20.14).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.