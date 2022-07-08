Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 133,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. Tredegar has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $336.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tredegar by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tredegar by 111.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tredegar by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Tredegar by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tredegar (Get Rating)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.