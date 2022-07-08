Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,728. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.05. Tronox has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.63 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $219,070. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tronox by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tronox by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 637,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

