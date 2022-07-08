TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 316.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.74.

Get TuSimple alerts:

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.67.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.