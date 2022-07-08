Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.79, but opened at $37.22. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Twitter shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 97,561 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

