U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.84. 59,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 36,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41.

Get U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.04% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.