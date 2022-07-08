Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Hits Market Cap of $33.11 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $33.11 million and $105.75 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $7.53 or 0.00034423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00092376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00247711 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00042916 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008507 BTC.

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

