Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Shares Down 0.6%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

UNPRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Uniper from €35.50 ($36.98) to €32.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Uniper from €40.00 ($41.67) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Uniper from €39.00 ($40.63) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

Get Uniper alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.