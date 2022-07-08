United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.25

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$85.25 and last traded at C$85.25, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$85.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$100.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -44.05.
United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter.
United Co.s Company Profile (TSE:UNC)
United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
