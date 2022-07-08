United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.83-$3.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on X. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.90.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 81,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,014,995. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $84,246.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.