United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $1,452,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,922. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

