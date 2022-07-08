United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $1,452,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,529.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,922. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.58.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
