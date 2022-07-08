USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.67.

USNA opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $63.49 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

