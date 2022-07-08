USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.67.
USNA opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $63.49 and a twelve month high of $103.95.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
