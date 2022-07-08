Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Trading Up 6.8%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 101,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.
About Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF)
