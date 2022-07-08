Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Trading Up 6.8%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 101,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

About Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF)

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

