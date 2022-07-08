Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) versus Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Critical Survey

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Ideal Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million 5.23 -$26.53 million N/A N/A Ideal Power $580,000.00 122.37 -$4.77 million ($0.93) -12.94

Ideal Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valens Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor N/A -14.64% -8.63% Ideal Power -6.76% -23.36% -21.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valens Semiconductor and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ideal Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 175.86%. Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.63%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats Ideal Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

Ideal Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.