Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

