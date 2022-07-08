Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,701 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $20,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $165.98 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.94.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

