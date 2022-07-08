Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,028 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 51,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $92.15 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.