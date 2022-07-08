Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,450,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 159,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.