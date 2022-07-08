Vectorspace AI 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $178,999.00 (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC on exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $18.37 million and approximately $178,999.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vectorspace AI alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00301418 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000368 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000959 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.81 or 0.01780349 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004860 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,917,565 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vectorspace AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vectorspace AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.