Verasity 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.15 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $51.40 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000242 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000307 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003854 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

