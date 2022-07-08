Vesper (VSP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.68 Million

Vesper (VSP) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Vesper has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002449 BTC on popular exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $68,375.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00120428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00776709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032691 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,708,072 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

