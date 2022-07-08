Viacoin Trading 230.6% Higher Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.92 million and $7,613.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 230.6% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00026530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00240646 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

