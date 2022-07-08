VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Up 0.7%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 483.50 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 481 ($5.82). Approximately 140,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 218,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 477.50 ($5.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of £786.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 482.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 499.35.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

