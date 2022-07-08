VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Up 0.7%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 483.50 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 481 ($5.82). Approximately 140,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 218,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 477.50 ($5.78).
The stock has a market capitalization of £786.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 482.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 499.35.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile (LON:VOF)
Recommended Stories
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.