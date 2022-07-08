Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) to Issue Dividend of €0.13

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Volta Finance stock opened at GBX 5.48 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.96. Volta Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.38 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

