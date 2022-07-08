Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) to Issue Dividend of €0.13

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Volta Finance stock opened at GBX 5.48 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.96. Volta Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.38 ($0.08). The company has a quick ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 15.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.
Volta Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.