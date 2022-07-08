Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for General Mills (GIS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) in the last few weeks:

7/1/2022 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $66.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $68.00 to $72.00.

5/26/2022 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $75.00.

GIS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.54. 2,939,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $76.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

