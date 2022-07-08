Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $214,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.81 and a 200-day moving average of $215.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

