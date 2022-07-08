Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 0.2%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.54 ($0.07). Approximately 1,407,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,417,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.55 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.07) price target on shares of Woodbois in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £111.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

In other news, insider Henry Turcan sold 10,653,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £639,189.42 ($774,024.49).

About Woodbois (LON:WBI)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

