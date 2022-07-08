Ycash Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $630,489.16 and $143.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00281531 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00077298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00079568 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002430 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,632,422 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.