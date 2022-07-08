ZClassic Trading Up 134.4% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 134.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $301,559.32 and $22.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00274212 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00076405 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00078245 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

