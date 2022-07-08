Zel (ZEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $175,811.00

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00281531 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00077298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00079568 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002430 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

