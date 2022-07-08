Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zenvia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Shares of ZENV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,422. The firm has a market cap of $105.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. Zenvia has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zenvia ( NASDAQ:ZENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 730.7% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 839,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 738,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zenvia (Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.