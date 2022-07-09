1irstcoin Trading 19.6% Lower This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $3,910.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000827 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003945 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.