4,092 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $152.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day moving average of $154.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

