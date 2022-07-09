932 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GSK by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,860 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

