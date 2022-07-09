A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Raised to “Buy” at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.