Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $109.26 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.