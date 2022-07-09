ACENT Price Tops $0.0178 on Exchanges (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $419,337.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ACENT

ACENT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

