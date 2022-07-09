ACoconut (AC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,242.00

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $149,711.48 and approximately $30,242.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00029357 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

