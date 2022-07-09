Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Trading Up 3.6%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 127,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 148,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adagene stock. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) by 397.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,633 shares during the period. Adagene comprises approximately 5.9% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned about 1.78% of Adagene worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

