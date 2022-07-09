Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $389.44 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

