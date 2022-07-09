Adshares (ADS) Market Capitalization Tops $52.86 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00008697 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $52.86 million and $1.38 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001874 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,128 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

