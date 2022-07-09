Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $103.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.09.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 86.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 172,241 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 79,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 43,703 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.37.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

