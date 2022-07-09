Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $103.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.09.
AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.37.
Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.
About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.