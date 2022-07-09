Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

AAV opened at C$8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.07. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.14 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$106.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,113,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,136,550. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$1,135,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,434 shares in the company, valued at C$8,599,802.64.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

