Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 161.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADVM. StockNews.com began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,332.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 116,925 shares of company stock worth $111,945. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 158,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.