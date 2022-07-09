Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,343 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 29.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 19.0% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 18.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 475.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.48. 2,215,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.58 and a 200 day moving average of $237.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.
In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
