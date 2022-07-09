Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,343 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 29.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 19.0% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 18.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 475.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.48. 2,215,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.58 and a 200 day moving average of $237.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

