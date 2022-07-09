Advisor Partners LLC Has $8.52 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $253.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,543. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.96. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

