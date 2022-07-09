Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 8,642 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,434,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,521,860. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.