Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.70 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.83) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.52) to €5.40 ($5.63) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €4.70 ($4.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.21) to €5.30 ($5.52) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 150.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 152,011 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Aegon by 41.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter worth $117,160,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

