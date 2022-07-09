Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.20 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €1.20 ($1.25) price objective by research analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.15) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.89) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €1.90 ($1.98) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.77) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.17) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

EPA AF opened at €1.17 ($1.22) on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($15.26). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €3.44.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

